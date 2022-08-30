Meghan Markle claims British media referred her children with the 'N-word'

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has revealed how she was not eager to share photos of her two children with the British press. Markle in a cover story for The Cut stated there was a reason why she was never eager to share her kid's photos, whom she shares with her husband Prince Harry.



Meghan revealed that while was an active member of the British royal family, the Duchess of Sussex was expected to release pictures to the Royal Rota which is the press pool that covers Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

"There’s literally a structure," said Markle and reasoned she wasn't keen to share photos to the press because they were referring to them with the 'N-word'. Markle is biracial.



"Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my children before I can share it with the people that love my children? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game."



Markle also claimed that both Harry and she had no control over the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account that they initially shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

One month before Archie was born, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their own Instagram handle, @sussexroyal, where they refused to play the "exchange game."

Instead, they broke their own news and even posted photos that sometimes never made it to the Royal Rota. The handle was closed after the couple stepped back as senior members of the royal family. They were prohibited from using royal in their branding.



Markle later announced that she wasn’t returning to social media due to constant bullying from trolls.



The duchess also weighed in on the "toxic" tabloid culture and how it negatively impacted two families.



Markle claimed her husband blamed the media for ruining his relationship with his father, Prince Charles. "Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process,’" she said. "It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision."



Markle herself has had a strained relationship with her father, former Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle..

