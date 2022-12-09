Meghan Markle recalls learning about royal etiquettes after her first meeting with Kate and William

Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' premiered on Thursday after weeks of speculations on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story would affect the British royal family. The OTT platform dropped the first three episodes of the series which mostly highlighted the early life of Harry and Meghan, their growing up years, and how they met.



The episodes had the couple speaking about the dramatic change that Meghan had to undergo in terms of her lifestyle in order to fit into the royal family. Markle recalled how she learned the realities of royal life after meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William.



"When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner," Meghan said in the Netflix series that premiered on Thursday. "I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot."



"Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger," she added. "I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."



"I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside."