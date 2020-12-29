Mariah Carey is the queen of the holidays, leads top songs chart

Mariah Carey has yet again proved that she's the queen of the holidays. The singer's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' is the top song in the US for the fourth week in a row, as per Rolling Stones.



According to Variety, thirty-eight of the other selections in the top 40 were old holiday songs. The top non-holiday song for the week ending December 24 was Taylor Swift`s 'Willow'... at No. 37. Just squeaking in behind that at No. 40 was 'Mood,' by 24kgoldn featuring Iann Dior.



Following Carey in the top 10 was the perennial December No. 2, Brenda Lee`s 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,' followed by Bobby Helms` 'Jingle Bell Rock,' Burl Ives` 'A Holly Jolly Christmas,' Andy Williams` 'It`s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,' Chuck Berry`s 'Run Rudolph Run,' Dean Martin` 'Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow,' Jose Feliciano`s 'Feliz Navidad,' the Ronettes` 'Sleigh Ride' and Perry Como`s 'It`s Beginning to Look Like Christmas'.



Among the top 20, Ariana Grande`s 'Santa Tell Me' and Michael Buble`s version of 'It`s Beginning to Look Like Christmas', were the only newer songs released in the last 20 years.



Carey`s `All I Want for Christmas Is You' had 49.6 million streams for the week. Lee`s `Rockin`` clocked in 44.7 million streams. And in third place, Helms` `Jingle Bell Rock` was the choice of 42.4 million streamers. By comparison, the week`s top non-seasonal favorite, Swift`s `Willow,` collected 12.4 million streams. Carey may well have another week at No. 1 since the next chart will include streaming on Christmas Day itself, although the overall chart should start to see a shift back toward the hip-hop that was dominant in the year`s first 11 months.