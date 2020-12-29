Mariah Carey is the queen of the holidays, leads top songs chart

Mariah Carey Photograph:( Twitter )
Thirty-eight of the other selections in the top 40 were old holiday songs. The top non-holiday song for the week ending December 24 was Taylor Swift`s 'Willow'... at No. 37. Just squeaking in behind that at No. 40 was 'Mood,' by 24kgoldn featuring Iann Dior.
Mariah Carey has yet again proved that she's the queen of the holidays. The singer's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' is the top song in the US for the fourth week in a row, as per Rolling Stones.
Following Carey in the top 10 was the perennial December No. 2, Brenda Lee`s 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,' followed by Bobby Helms` 'Jingle Bell Rock,' Burl Ives` 'A Holly Jolly Christmas,' Andy Williams` 'It`s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,' Chuck Berry`s 'Run Rudolph Run,' Dean Martin` 'Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow,' Jose Feliciano`s 'Feliz Navidad,' the Ronettes` 'Sleigh Ride' and Perry Como`s 'It`s Beginning to Look Like Christmas'.
Among the top 20, Ariana Grande`s 'Santa Tell Me' and Michael Buble`s version of 'It`s Beginning to Look Like Christmas', were the only newer songs released in the last 20 years.
Carey`s `All I Want for Christmas Is You' had 49.6 million streams for the week. Lee`s `Rockin`` clocked in 44.7 million streams. And in third place, Helms` `Jingle Bell Rock` was the choice of 42.4 million streamers. By comparison, the week`s top non-seasonal favorite, Swift`s `Willow,` collected 12.4 million streams. Carey may well have another week at No. 1 since the next chart will include streaming on Christmas Day itself, although the overall chart should start to see a shift back toward the hip-hop that was dominant in the year`s first 11 months.