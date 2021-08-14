Lil Nas X recently turned down a role in this HBO Max popular series!

We have seen Lil Nas X's acting talent in his music videos,and the singer just revealed how he almost got into acting!



In Variety‘s Young Hollywood issue, the 22-year-old hip-hop star reveals that he had acting plans and will star in the movies, but not now. ''Absolutely, that’s going to happen for sure,” Nas says.



“Honestly, I want to dabble around in a lot of things like I do in music,” he says. “‘A Star is Born.’ Let’s also do a ‘Grown Ups 2.’ Let’s do an ‘Obsessed’ with Beyoncé. Maybe we claim the sequel. We do the gay version of ‘Obsessed.'”



During the chat, Lil also addressed how he was almost in one of the most popular recent shows, but he turned it down to focus on his music.

“I would like to do some stuff like ‘Euphoria,'” Nas says of the hit HBO series, which is currently filming its second season. “I was actually going to do ‘Euphoria,’ but I didn’t want to take time from finishing my album. It was going to be great. Season 3 it is.”



The Zendaya starrer show recently announced the new cast for the anticipated season 2.



The singer also got little personal and shared little details about his personal life and maybe his current boyfriend could be 'the one.'



Nas said: ''I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot. [But] I've found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.''. The hitmaker has kept his dating life private.