Liam Payne artful tribute to Prince Philip, paints portrait of the late Royal

Formar One Direction member Liam Payne is paying an artful tribute to Prince Philip.

The 27-year old singer took to his Instagram Stories and shared an artwork of the late Royal that he drew and painted.

“Rest in peace HRH Prince Philip. A small tribute to you, thank you for your service.” he wrote in the clip featuring the young Duke of Edinburgh in his navy uniform. In the clip, he also held the photograph from the 1950s of the Prince that he used as inspiration to draw.





The One Direction singer showed the progress and detailing of his drawing from the day first on his Instagram story until the end.



“Beginning something really special I hope,” Liam captioned the first image. Later, in the second photo, he said: “Taking shape has a long way to go.” With the third photo, Liam said, “Hours later, ready for watercolour.”

Prince Philip, the husband and the Queens consort, died on April 9 aged 99, and his funeral will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17 and will have only 30 attendees given the COVID-19 norms in Britain.