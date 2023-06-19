King Charles shares photo with Prince Harry and Prince William for Father's Day

King Charles shared a throwback photo to mark Father's Day on Sunday. Amid a strained relationship with his younger son, Prince Harry, the British monarch shared an old photograph that features him along with his two sons. The sweet memory was shared on the royal family’s Instagram page showing the King with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

“To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today,” the post read. The post also featured an image of the King with his father, the late Prince Philip and one of Queen Camilla with her late father, Bruce Shand.



The photo was reportedly taken at the family's Balmoral Estate in Scotland when both William and Harry were kids. The photograph shows the father and his sons on the rocky terrain of the estate grounds. While the King is seen dressed in a traditional Scottish outfit, William and Harry opted for tan pants and shirts with rolled-up sleeves. All three appeared to be looking towards something Harry is pointing at out of the shot.

The post comes amid a growing gap between the King and Harry. Charles celebrated his first Trooping the Colour as a King recently where Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were not invited. Joining King Charles for the photo op of the day on the palace's balcony was Camilla, and heir Prince William.



Meanwhile, William, the Prince of Wales — who is father to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with his wife Kate Middleton — also marked Father’s Day by releasing a never-before-seen photo with his three children.