King Charles approves last minute change in coronation ceremony after facing backlash

There has been a last-minute change to King Charles' Coronation. The change was made after the Palace received severe backlash over the controversial 'Homage of the People' element of the service. It has now been toned down and the change has been approved by King Charles himself.



The change was made after a string of commentators and members of the public criticised the new addition as divisive.

Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby - and a friend of Charles who wrote the King's authorised biography - said the monarch would find the Homage of the People "abhorrent".



Post the change, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will "invite" a show of support from the congregation rather than a "call" to those in the Abbey to swear allegiance to the King.



Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury during a Coronation ceremony dating back centuries. Nearly 2000 guests have been invited from the world over to witness the ceremony.



The last king who ruled Britain was George VI, Queen Elizabeth's father. After the death of King George VI, Elizabeth II became queen, reigning over the UK for more than 70 years, until her death on September 8, 2022. After the death of his beloved mother, King Charles became king. He will be the 40th monarch to be crowned at the Abbey.