Kate Middleton's medical reports allegedly accessed by hospital staff 'illegally'

Kate Middleton's health and her abdominal surgery in January continue to dominate headlines. Now a new investigation has reportedly been initiated at the hospital for the surgery she had in January. According to reports, at least one staff member at the London Clinic in Marylebone, London, attempted to access the Princess of Wales’ medical records illegally.



The news comes amid speculation regarding Kate’s condition following her surgery. The Princess of Wales has remained away from the public eye since her surgery in January sparking various social media theories over her well-being.

Security breach over hospital records



As per a report in The Mirror, a source said “senior hospital bosses” alerted the palace of the security breach and noted that a thorough investigation would ensue.

“This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the royal family,” a source told the outlet and added, “The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.”



Kate's public appearance

On Monday, Kate was captured walking out of a departmental store with her husband, Prince William. They were spotted about a mile from their home at Adelaide Cottage.



Some have speculated that the video that was taken from a distance by the pap, may not be of Kate's at all.

"Kate was out shopping with William, and she looked happy and she looked well," an onlooker told The Sun of the royal couple’s outing.