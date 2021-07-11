Kate Middleton is a sight to behold in this emerald green midi dress at Wimbledon 2021

There is not even an iota of doubt in our minds that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is one of the most stylish members of the royal family of England. Her impeccable sense of style never ceases to amaze those who are in awe of her, and understand fashion well.



At her latest public appearance—which was the Wimbledon Women’s Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova—Middleton wore a classy, emerald green midi dress and teamed it up with a pair of white stiletto heels. She completed her look with soft, beachy waves and wore a pair of diamond drop earrings and dark glasses. The cap sleeves added charm to the already mesmerising outfit.

Middleton attended the sporting event with her husband and the Dutch of Cambridge, Prince William. The charming prince wore a light blue suit and a pair of club masters.



The royal couple got married on April 29, 2011, and has three kids together— Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge. The duo started dating while they were studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland.