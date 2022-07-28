Indian Couture Week: Malaika Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari turn showstoppers

On Day 4 of the Indian Couture Week, Bollywood stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Malaika Arora turned showstoppers for different designers. Malaika Arora turned muse for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Meanwhile, Aditi was the showstopper for designer Anju Modi's show.



Malaika looked like a Goddess in a dark-green black-hued embellished piece by the designer duo. Looking flawless with nude make-up, Malaika owned the ramp as she walked as the showstopper.



Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna presented the art and architecture-inspired couture pieces at the ongoing Couture Week. Putting on display an array of gowns, tuxedos, and Indian formals, Rahul Gandhi and Rohit Khanna dived into the world of juxtapositions with their latest collection by combining art and geometrics.



Earlier in the day, Aditi Rao Hydari walked for Anju Modi. Modi took the audience on a regal journey as she showcased her new collection. Proud to have put forward Indian craftsmanship on the forefront, Anju Modi churned out beautiful pieces adorned with embroidery and embellishments.



Aditi Rao Hydari turned muse for the designer and looked like royalty in a yellow-green lehenga.



Speaking on the occasion, Aditi even expressed how much she enjoyed wearing the 'nath' for the show. "I can wear it even in the dark, thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali," added Aditi.



Famous for making one of the best bridal designs, Anju Modi filled the colour palette of the show with ivory, red, white, gold, and black.



Indian Couture Week was flagged off by Tarun Tahiliani last Friday. The couturiers that will be bringing to the fore their best work this week are Suneet Verma, Dolly J, Kunal Rawal, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Siddharth Tytler, followed by Anamika Khanna who will be closing the week off on Sunday.

