Here's why Kim Kardashian hated being compared to Kate Middleton while she was pregnant

Kim Kardashian is speaking about the dark days and media trials she went through during her first pregnancy. The billionaire also shared her tearful experience when she was compared with the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who was also pregnant at the same time.



Kardashian shared her horrific experience with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman for their 10-episode limited series podcast, 'We Are Supported By'.



Back in 2013, Kardashian was expecting her first child, daughter North, with ex-husband Kanye West, while Kate was pregnant with her first son, Prince George, with husband Prince William.



Sharing the dark past and saying how the press ‘brutalised’ her, Kim said, ''It was really, really crazy. They would always compare me to Kate Middleton so it would say “Kate the waif and Kim the whale, the waif versus the whale”.



''It was so nasty. I don’t think that would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I really can’t believe that this was acceptable and that this was OK. But I would sit at home and cry all the time.''



She also admitted, “I was not a good pregnant person. I was not a cute pregnant person. I did not like it. I hated it. I hated how I felt. I hate how I looked. I was so used to seeing my mom pregnant, my sister pregnant and everyone looking so cute and having these easy deliveries and it was great and they snapped right back. That wasn’t me.”.



During her first pregnancy, Kim was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, which caused severe swelling in her feet and face. Further, she added, media “really did brutalize me” after she gained weight, sharing how she compared to Shamu the whale with text asking: “Who wore it better?”



The ex-couple shared four kids. They welcomed son Saint in December 2015. However, the former couple welcomed other two children Chicago and Saint, via surrogate, due to complications Kim suffered in her first two pregnancies.