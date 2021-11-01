'Father of Tiramisu' Ado Campeol dies aged 93

Italian food legend Ado Campeol has passed away. Ado was well-known for his contribution to the culinary world and introduced the globally renowned dessert - the Tiramisu. He was, in fact, often referred to as the 'Father of Tiramisu'.



Ado died over the weekend at the age of 93. The governor of the Veneta region, Luco Zaia, confirmed the news in an announcement on Facebook. “With Ado Campeol, gone today at age 93, Treviso loses another one of its gastronomical stars," he wrote.



“I extend to all the family members my deepest condolences in the memory of a figure like Aldo, who contributed to the great Treviso," wrote the governor in his Facebook post.

The legend owned Le Beccherie restaurant in Treviso and it was known not just for its hospitality great food but its most popular dish on the menu was its owner's invention Tiramisu.

The restaurant was the first in the world to offer the amazing Tiramisu which had the delicious mixture of espresso-coated biscuits topped with mascarpone cheese and finished off with cocoa powder.



The popular dessert was first introduced back in the 1970s and has been a star of the restaurant's menu ever since.



Legend has it that Tiramisu was the result of a mistake by Ado’s wife Alba, and the chef at Le Beccherie, Roberto Linguanatto.



The dish was accidentally invented while the chef was making vanilla cream. Chef Roberto noticed mascarpone complimented eggs and sugar perfectly, and with Alba Campeol’s help, the duo complemented it with coffee-soaked ladyfinger sponges. They named it Tiramisu, which translates to ‘pick-me-up’ or ‘lift-me-up’. The desert became popular in no time and has since then been loved by all across the world.



Interestingly, Campeol family never patented their recipe, however, locals widely accept them as the original creators.