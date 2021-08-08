Elton John grooves & sings to BTS' Permission To Dance', sends love to Army

Singer Elton John new video is winning every BTS fans heart. The legendary singer recently took the BTS #PermissiontoDance challenge. Earlier, BTS leader RM gave a shoutout to Elton John on Twitter. By singing a line from the song where Elton name was mentioned.



He captioned the video, “When it all seems like it’s wrong Just sing along to @eltonofficial #PermissionToDance.” Official BTS Twitter handle wrote along a video of RM singing.

A day after, Elton quickly responded with a video of his own. On Twitter, John posted a video of himself singing the line of the same song and, “Thanks, BTS. Love to the ARMY,” John said at the end of the video.



Elton also shared a dancing video of himself on his YouTube channel, in which he is dressed in a red and grey printed tracksuit with his signature white round-framed glasses.



John captioned his post, “When it all seems like it’s right, I sing along to @bangtantv #permissiontodance.”

'Permission to Dance' is BTS' newest single from their 'Butter' single album. Before this, BTS release 'Butter', which was the band’s second English single. It broke all records as it was released worldwide on June 21.



'Permission to Dance' has been co-written by Ed Sheeran in collaboration with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews.