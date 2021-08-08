Dennis Thomas, founding member of American band Kool & the Gang, dies

Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, one of the founding members of the legendary R&B group Kool & the Gang, died Saturday in his sleep, according to a statement from the group. He was 70 years of age.



“An original member of Kool & the Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor… A huge personality while also an extremely private person, Dennis was the alto saxophone player, flutist, percussionist as well as master of ceremonies at the band's shows,” the band said in a statement posted to Facebook.



Thomas was one of the seven teenagers who had originally formed the band that would go on to be known as Kool & the Gang in 1964, alongside Ronald Bell and Robert ‘Kool’ Bell, Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, George Brown, and Charles Smith.



Thomas' sonic contributions included the band’s 1971 hit ‘Who's Gonna Take the Weight’.



Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ is survived by his wife Phynjuar Saunders Thomas and three children.