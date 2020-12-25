Demi Lovato shows off her new blonde-bowl cut

Demi Lovato now has a chic blonde bowl cut and we are a fan. Soon after the singer changed her shoulder-grazing brown hair to super long blonde hair for the People's Choice Awards, she took off the wig revealed a short, side-swept, blonde hairdo with an unbleached undercut. And now it's a full-blown bowl cut.

Demi took to her Instagram Stories showing off the new look, thanking her stylist Amber Maynard Bolt. "Thank you @alchemistamber sooooo much for the treatment done on my hair today," she wrote, not indicating if that treatment was a color refresh, a deep-conditioning mask, or something else. Regardless, her hair looks super-healthy as she runs her fingers through it, emphasizing how her bangs seem to be the same length as her whole head of hair.









She also showed off her bowl cut in a gorgeous mirror selfie revealing an evil-eye manicure. A third, goofier photo shows the singer making a funny face in her chic, clear-framed glasses, reminding followers, "Hi don't forget to not take yourself seriously today."