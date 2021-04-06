Demi Lovato 'graciously accepts' NSFW gifts from Gwyneth Paltrow

Demi Lovato Photograph:( Twitter )
Demi Lovato got an NSFW surprise gift from Gwyneth Paltrow over the weekend.
The singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a haul of items from Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop, including a vibrator, a “This Smells Like Demi’s Orgasm” candle and “Sex Gel” from Necessaire.
“Wowowow thank you @GwynethPaltrow,” Lovato captioned the photo with a string of laughing emojis. “You’re a real one.”
Last month, Lovato officially came out as pansexual on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself maybe getting pregnant,” she said, talking about whether or not she would want to have kids. “I’m so fluid now — and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is that I was super closeted off.”
The singer continued, “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the ‘alphabet mafia,’ and I was like, ‘That’s it. That’s what I’m going with,'” she said. “I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud.”