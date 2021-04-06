Demi Lovato 'graciously accepts' NSFW gifts from Gwyneth Paltrow

Demi Lovato got an NSFW surprise gift from Gwyneth Paltrow over the weekend.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a haul of items from Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop, including a vibrator, a “This Smells Like Demi’s Orgasm” candle and “Sex Gel” from Necessaire.

“Wowowow thank you @GwynethPaltrow,” Lovato captioned the photo with a string of laughing emojis. “You’re a real one.”

Last month, Lovato officially came out as pansexual on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself maybe getting pregnant,” she said, talking about whether or not she would want to have kids. “I’m so fluid now — and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is that I was super closeted off.”

The singer continued, “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the ‘alphabet mafia,’ and I was like, ‘That’s it. That’s what I’m going with,'” she said. “I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud.”