Britain's Prince George marks eighth birthday with a grin

Prince William and his wife Kate released a new photograph of their son Prince George with a beaming smile to mark his eighth birthday on Thursday.



The photograph taken by his mother, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge`s first child perched on a Land Rover. “Turning eight(!) tomorrow," the caption read.

The photograph was taken earlier this month in Norfolk, eastern England, Kensington Palace said. The Duchess of Cambridge is a keen amateur photographer and is known to take photos of her children to mark their milestones. She has shared similar photos of her other two children- Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis- before.

George, who is third-in-line to the throne, is wearing a blue and orange striped polo shirt with blue shorts and is grinning into the camera.

