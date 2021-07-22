Britain's Prince George marks eighth birthday with a grin

WION Web Team
London Published: Jul 22, 2021, 07:50 AM(IST)

Prince George's birthday photo released by his parents William and Kate Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Prince William and his wife Kate released a new photograph of their son Prince George to mark his eighth birthday on Thursday.

Prince William and his wife Kate released a new photograph of their son Prince George with a beaming smile to mark his eighth birthday on Thursday.

The photograph taken by his mother, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge`s first child perched on a Land Rover. “Turning eight(!) tomorrow," the caption read. 

×

The photograph was taken earlier this month in Norfolk, eastern England, Kensington Palace said. The Duchess of Cambridge is a keen amateur photographer and is known to take photos of her children to mark their milestones. She has shared similar photos of her other two children- Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis- before. 

George, who is third-in-line to the throne, is wearing a blue and orange striped polo shirt with blue shorts and is grinning into the camera.

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics

Read in App