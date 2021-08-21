Baby no. 2! Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott's second child

Stormi is going to be a big sister!



Reportedly, Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with her on-again, off-again love interest Travis Scott. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is already a mom to her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with the rapper.



The news comes after Caitlyn Jenner sparked rumours on Thursday by announcing that she is expecting another grandchild, but, her son Burt Jenner is also expecting his third baby with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo.



Kylie and Travis have not publicly confirmed the news yet.



So far, Jenner has opened up his desire for a second child and to expand her family further. "Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently," an insider told E! News back in May 2019. "She would love to have another baby with Travis. She feels like she was truly meant to be a mother." However, later that year, the beauty mogul and Travis, 29, decided to put a break on their relationship and remained friendly and often spent time together as they co-parent Stormi.



"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi" the beauty mogul tweeted in October 2019. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."



As per TMZ, a source told that Kylie is still in the "very early stages" of the pregnancy and does not yet know the sex of the baby.



When asked about having a sibling for Stormi during an interview for Harper’s Bazaar’s March 2020 issue, the makeup master revealed: “My friends all pressure me about it … They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”



Kylie kept her first pregnancy very secretive and didn't make an official announcement until after Stormi's birth.