Apple TV announces 'Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry' live premiere

Billie Eilish fans will get to enjoy a live performance and a conversation with the singer ahead of the 'Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry' premiere on Apple TV+.

Before the documentary debuts, a live premiere event is set on Thursday, February 25. Viewers can stream it for free through the Apple TV and Apple Music apps, or on Eilish’s YouTube channel.

During the Zane Lowe-hosted special, there will be a stripped-down performance from Eilish and a chat with her, plus an interview with director R.J. Cutler and video from the film.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry will be available to watch immediately after the special event. The Apple Original Films documentary feature — produced in partnership with Interscope Films, The Darkroom, This Machine, and Lighthouse Management + Media — tells the story of Eilish’s extraordinary rise to superstardom as a teenager, on the road and at home creating her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? album.