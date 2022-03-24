Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth removes Dhanush from her name on social media

Two months after actor Dhanush and his wife filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation, the director dropped 'Dhanush' from her name on Instagram and Twitter.



Earlier in both her social media profiles, she was known as Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush.



The removal of Dhanush's name two months after the former couple announced their separation also quashed rumours of a reconciliation between the two.



The couple who been together for 18 years and share two sons - Yatra and Linga.



In January 2022, when Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation, the actor's father Kasthuri Raja, called it a 'family quarrel' and hinted at a possible reunion.



Even Dhanush shared a music video that Aishwaryaa directed and congratulated his 'friend'. The tweet got fans excited about a possible reunion for the two but it seems that they are ready to move on.

Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and has directed two Tamil films '3' and 'Vai Raja Vai'.



Aishwaryaa has also done playback for two films- one in 2003 for a film called 'Whistle' and then in 2010 she sang 'Un Mela Aasadhan' for the film 'Aayirathil Oruvan'. The song fetched her Best Playback Singer (female) nomination at the Filmfare awards.



A voracious reader, Aishwaryaa also dabbled into writing and wrote 'Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl Among the Stars' in 2016 which was semi-autobiographical and talked about living in a family of superstars.

Meet Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, the filmmaker-author who announced her separation from Dhanush