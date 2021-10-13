Actor Dean Cain slams DC for introducing Superman as 'bisexual' in new comic

DC's decision to introduce Superman as bisexual may have been intended as a step towards inclusivity, but actor Dean Cain, who played the superhero on screen isn't too impressed.



Cain has accused DC Comic of 'bandwagoning' after the company revealed that the popular superhero would come out as bisexual in the new comic and romance a close male friend.



Cain, 55, played the superhero for four years in the hit 90s TV series 'Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman' and slammed DC for hailing the move as a 'bold new direction' as he appeared on Tuesday's Fox & Friends First. Cain stated that instead, the company should focus its efforts on 'fighting real evil in the world'.



"Robin just came out as bi — who’s really shocked about that one? The new Captain America is gay. My daughter in (The CW series] Supergirl, where I played the father, was gay. So I don’t think it's bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave.



The actor's comments were in reference to DC Comics earlier statement where it stated that Batman sidekick Robin was also going to start dating a man.



'They said it's a bold new direction... I say they're bandwagoning,' Cain said in his on-air interview.



"Brave would be having him fighting for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay," Cain continued.



"They’re talking about having him fight climate change and the deportation of refugees, and he’s dating a hacktivist — whatever a hactivist is. Why don’t they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he’s protesting? That would be brave, I’d read that. Or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and have the ability to work and live and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban — that would be brave. There’s real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach, plenty of things to fight against. Human trafficking — real and actual slavery going on. … It’d be great to tackle those issues."



DC Comics' current Superman is 17-year-old Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent, and he comes out as bisexual in the November 9 issue of 'Superman: Son of Kal-El'.



Jon has taken up the mantle of Superman of Earth while his father is off-world in the Action Comics series. Just like his father, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter, only it’s his college friend Jay Nakamura.



"We didn't want this to be 'DC Comics creates new queer Superman,'" Tom Taylor said. "We want this to be 'Superman finds himself, becomes Superman and then comes out,' and I think that`s a really important distinction there."