

Just weeks after Prada’s Kolhapuri sandal took the fashion world by surprise, another unexpected accessory is here, this time it is from luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. The latest buzz on the internet is all about a handbag, which we can also call an auto-rickshaw bag. The bag is not only raising eyebrows but also makes many wonder where these luxury fashion houses are getting their ideas from.



Louis Vuitton’s Auto-Rickshaw Bag



The quirky handbag, now going viral, is seemingly inspired by the India's auto-rickshaw, the three-wheeler found on the streets of every Indian city and used by the public for daily travel. The bag is part of Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection.



The bag caught the internet's attention after it was shared on a popular Instagram handle, Diet Paratha. Sharing a montage video of the bag, they wrote, ‘’Did this bag just colonise me? Jokingggggg… NRIs are gonna go crazy for this one tho. Really wish they had showcased this on the runway last night. I spotted it on top of a shelf during the re-see this morning.”

What’s striking is how perfectly the bag replicates an auto-rickshaw. Crafted with Louis Vuitton’s signature Monogram canvas, it features handles, a windshield, and even the miniature three tiers of an actual rickshaw, though it’s unclear if the tiers are movable.



Internet is in shock!



Louis Vuitton's reimagination of India’s iconic auto-rickshaw has sent shockwaves across the internet, with netizens wondering about the cost of this quirky fashion accessory. Some even question whether this bag will cost more than an autorickshaw.



One user wrote,''They are trying to hit the Indian / Asian market lol.''

However, an Instagram user commented,''Will it cost as much as autorickshaw?''

Third user wrote, ''Did they call this a Tuk Tuk or Rickshaw, I am so curious 😂.''



This is not the first time that the fashion house has made quirky and unique bags. Earlier, we have seen LV's bags in the shape of planes, dolphins and lobsters.