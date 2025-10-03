/Grammy-winner Tyla to perform in India: Check dates, venue and tickets

After a series of successes in New Delhi and Gurugram, the Indian Sneaker Festival (ISF) is set to make a bold and exhilarating debut in the cultural capital of India, Mumbai, on 6th and 7th December 2025 at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex for its landmark seventh edition. And this addition is going to be extra special as Grammy-winning Afrobeats sensation Tyla, American rap superstar and cultural innovator Lil Yachty are some of the international artists who are set to perform.

This momentous debut promises to be the festival’s most ambitious musical undertaking to date, with an anticipated attendance of over 60,000 across two days. ISF Mumbai 2025 will serve as a confluence of creativity, community and culture with the vision of becoming the biggest fashion-forward youth gathering of the year.

The meticulously curated two-day affair will be anchored by an unparalleled assemblage of artists performing across two stages, including global chart-toppers and genre pioneers. Promising a celebration that captures the essence of India's burgeoning pop culture landscape, the multi-genre artist line-up will showcase an exciting convergence of international and Indian talent, creating an inclusive platform where global sound and local culture will collide.

As part of the two-day festivities, festival-goers will get to enjoy electrifying performances from headliners such as Tyla, Yachty, Witte and superstar DJ and producer Alok, who will premiere his visionary ‘Keep Art Human’ project.

The international lineup will be further strengthened by a techno contingent featuring the avant-garde sounds of titans Pan-Pot and Nicole Moudaber, alongside electronic music tastemakers Magdalena and Cristoph. Rounding out the homegrown bill, leading hip-hop heavyweight KR$NA with his commanding stage presence, raw emotional delivery and masterful lyrical execution will deliver his socially conscious anthems. Representing a generation rewriting the contemporary music playbook, genre-bending star Kayan will sample an intoxicating indie-pop-meets-dance music live set while the up-and-coming rapper Baby Jean will drop his hard-hitting bars over infectious beats.