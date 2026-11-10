/Assignment understood: Tyra Banks brings high fashion to NYC Diwali celebration

Tyra Banks got the memo right. While attending a Diwali bash in New York City, Banks turned up the heat in a desi couture lehenga and looked drop dead grogeous. Banks did not simply arrive at restaurateur Maneesh K Goyal’s annual Diwali celebration in New York City—she completely took ownership of the room, with her look.

The America’s Next Top Model creator and host proved once again why she remains an undisputed fashion icon, delivering a masterclass in blending high fashion with traditional Indian couture. Documenting the evening in a November 9 Instagram post, Banks shared a series of images capturing her head-turning ensemble, proving that when high fashion meets festive Indian couture with her signature confidence, “it is a lot of green, a lot of gold, and a lot of diamonds.”

The couture lehenga



Styled by Wilford Lenov, Banks wore a custom creation from Maison Tai. The centrepiece of the look was a deep forest-green blouse featuring a plunging V-neckline, full sleeves, and delicate gold lace detailing. She paired it with a voluminous, A-line brocade lehenga skirt woven with elaborate golden floral motifs. The ensemble was finished with a sweeping dupatta draped over her shoulder and cinched at the waist with an intricately embellished belt, striking a balance that was traditional enough, yet chic.

The jewellery statement