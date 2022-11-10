Letitia Wright calls ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ set injury 'traumatic'

The most anticipated movie of the year 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is all set for a release. Fans have sky-high expectations for the movie after the phenomenal first half. As we all know, the journey of the sequel has not been smooth at all, from the tragic death of the lead character Chadwick Boseman, Covid-19 delays and the lead character Letitia Wright's injury that forced the production to stop for a few months.



Crossing all the hurdles, the movie is set to release in theatres, and now Letitia is opening up about the trauma that injury gave her.

During her explosive interview with Variety’s 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' cover story, Wright said, "I’m still processing it."

"I’m still working through it in therapy." "It was really traumatic."



The accident happened in late August 2021, when she was shooting a chase sequence on a motorcycle in Boston. She sustained massive injuries in her shoulder.

'Black Panther Wakanda Forever': Who is Namor? MCU movie's big villain explained



The film’s producer, Nate Moore, said that the rig "clipped a median and sheared the bike off, and it tumbled" with Wright on it.



The accident happened on the Boston set, and at that time neither producer Moore nor director Ryan Coogler was present, as they were on the main set of Wakanda Forever in Atlanta.



Coogler was informed via a phone call.



"It was about how you can imagine," Coogler said about getting the call. "I mean, I love these actors. That’s me and Chad’s little sister. Consider receiving a call informing you that your younger sister has been injured."It's the fucking worst thing in the world."



Furthermore, recalling Marvel CEO Kevin Feige and director Letitia Wright's hospital visit, she expressed her desire to finish the film as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman's life and stated that she does not want any injury to affect her or the film.



"I just remember wanting to finish my film, man," Wright said about Feige and Coogler’s hospital visit. "I think that was one of the first things I said to Ryan." And he was like, "Tish, you need to recover."

As per the trailer release, Wakanda is grieving and is now without its King T'Challa. The king of Wakanda was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after his private battle with cancer. Nakia played by Lupita Nyong'o, Okoye played by Danai Gurira, and Shuri played by Letitia Wright are left all alone and are doing everything possible to save their nation from the big threats.

The new film will also have newcomers Michaela Coel, Alex Nivilani, Mabel Cadena, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta.

