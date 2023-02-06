Leaving Neverland director not happy with Michael Jackson biopic film announcement

With a new Michael Jackson biopic in the pipeline, director of Leaving Neverland is pretty upset. The director of the controversial documentary on the life of late pop star voiced his concerns over a biopic film citing it will glorify a man who abused children.

The biopic film is due to begin. It will be produced by Graham King who previously produced Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. Along with Graham, John Branca and John McClain and co-executors of Michael Jackson’s estate will work on the film. It will be directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan, and Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson.

As for Leaving Neverland, the 2019 documentary interviewed two men named Wade Robson and James Safechuck who alleged that they were molested and raped by Michael Jackson when they were children. They had been invited to stay at late pop star’s home in California where the ordeal took place.