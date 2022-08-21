Late actor Bill Paxton's family settles wrongful death case against the hospital & doctor

Golden Globe nominee actor Bill Paxton's family are settling a wrongful death lawsuit that they filed against the doctors and hospital for the negligence & carelessness in Paxton's surgery. Paxton died on February 25, 2017, after he suffered a stroke that came weeks after his heart surgery.



According to the People, attorney's representing Bill's case have filed settlement papers in Los Angeles Superior Court.



The new update in the case comes months after the Bill's family and the hospital have reached a settlement after the group agreed to pay $ 1 million. “The matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties,” Paxton's family lawyers Bruce Broillet and Steve Heimberg said in a statement, via Deadline.



The case was filed four years ago by Bill's wife and two children James and Lydia against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and a surgeon Dr. Ali Khoynezhad, who performed the late actor's surgery. Settlement news comes just a few weeks before the pending case was set to go on trial.



However, the settlement still needs a judge's approval.



According to the lawsuit that was filed a year later of Bill's death, his family claimed that, Cedars-Sinai "misrepresented and/or concealed information relating to the risks of surgery and care that would be provided and/or failed to adequately explain the proposed treatment or procedure," via People.



The 'Titanic' actor died weeks after he had surgery for a heart valve and to correct an aortic aneurysm.

"Bill Paxton and his family trusted the physicians and staff at this medical facility but instead Cedars-Sinai betrayed their trust," the family's attorney said back then accusing the doctor via People. "The surgeon's actions resulted in this tragic and preventable death."

Paxton rose to stardom thanks to his roles in Hollywood blockbusters like 'Aliens', 'Titanic', Tom Cruise's 'Edge of Tomorrow' and others.