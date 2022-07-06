Koffee With Karan Season 7: Alia Bhatt opens up about the quirks of adapting to the Kapoor family

The first episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' is just a few hours away from premiering on OTT. The seventh season of the show will be back and will feature some of the leading faces of Indian cinema as host Karan Johar grills them with some candid questions about their life and career.



The first episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan will feature Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh- the lead pair of Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.



The conversations are no holds barred, as the trio touch upon on celebrity relationship trajectories, supporting their partners and their lives after marrying the love of their lives. Alia Bhatt takes the conversation further with her experience of fitting into the mighty Kapoor clan.



Tracing her journey of shifting from a nuclear family and adapting to the majestic celebrations of Bollywood’s First Family, she said, “I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life.”



Alia married her beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year. The couple are expecting their first child together by the end of this year. The couple has been together since 2018.



Hotstar Specials 'Koffee with Karan Season 7' will air exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new tattletale games including Koffee Bingo, and Mash Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid-fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

