Koffee With Karan: Ishaan Khatter opens up about exes Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday

Karan Johar hosted three guests on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan'. The stars of the upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot', Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi shared the famous couch and opened up about bromance, love life and more.



Ishaan Khatter who was rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor, when the two made their foray into Bollywood a few years back spoke about how he had saved her number on his phone post break up.



During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked, "Last time you were on 'Koffee with Karan', you said Janhvi's number was saved on your phone as 'Are those potatoes'. What is it now?"



The actor with a hilarious expression said, "Now it`s Janhvi Boney Kapoor. Her full name." The name made his co-stars Katrina and Siddhant burst into laughter.



Ishaan was also candid about his relationship status and revealed his bond with Ananya Panday after breakup.



He also shared that he hopes to continue his friendship with Ananya. He said, "Yeah, I mean, I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so."



Ishaan and Janhvi made their Bollywood debuts with 'Dhadak', which is the remake of Marathi hit 'Sairat'. The duo were spotted together at several occasions before and after the release of their movie. From being co-stars, gym buddies to rumours of them dating each other. However, they never made their relationship official.



In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Janhvi talked about her current equation with Ishaan."I think we are both busy now but every time we meet, there is that warmth. 'Rangsaari', the song that came out from Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, that song was supposed to be in 'Dhadak'. So every time we'd shoot montages for 'Dhadak', we`d play that song. When it came out, both of us felt like this was our song and it made us feel so much. We texted each other, `Did you see it?` It felt kind of funny," she shared.

When asked if she's still in touch with Ishaan, Janhvi said that even though they don`t talk as often as they used to, they meet each other warmly.



Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from `Phone Bhoot`, Ishaan will also be seen in a period war action film 'Pippa' alongside Mrunal Thakur, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.

