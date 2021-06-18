Kim Kardashians says scandal around sex tape helped reality show gain popularity

Kim Kardashians has attributed the success of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' to the scandal surrounding her 2007 sex tape with ex boyfriend Ray J.



While speaking to host Andy Cohen during a reunion with family post the finale of KUWTK, Kim opened up about the infamous sex tape.



Cohen asked, "Do you feel that the show would have had its massive initial success without the publicity that surrounded the sex tape?"



"Looking back, probably not," Kardashian admitted.



Kim also stated she knew what she would tell her four kids- if they asked her about it.



"I haven’t had to as of yet and luckily I think that so many years have gone on and so many things have happened positively that it really erases that," she said. "It is something I have to live with for the rest of my life."

Kim believed that "everything happens for a reason" and that she learned a lesson from the scandal. She was quick to add that if she could, she would "erase" it from the "stupid things" she’s done in life.



Kim and Ray J had shot the video on a camcorder while they celebrated her 23 birthday in Cabo in 2002. The tape was released five years later by Vivid Entertainment with the title 'Kim Kardashian, Superstar'. The reality TV star later had confessed she had taken ecstasy before filming the video.



Her reality show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' will be ending this Sunday after 14 years successfully running on TV.