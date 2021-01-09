Kim Kardashian shares video from the last day of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' shoot

And it's a wrap of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'!



A decade-long show is finally coming to an end and for sure it will be an emotional moment for all the cast and crew and their fans who loved the show for years.



The famous Kardashian-Jenner family came together to film the last episode of the famous show. On Friday, Kim Kardashian West shared some snippets from the last day.

“Last filming day of Keeping Up with the Kardashians EVER!” Kim, 40, wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a clip of their audio tech setting up the microphones for the last time.



"You guys, this is our last Keeping Up With the Kardashians mic-ing...Don't cry" Kim could be heard saying in her video.



By sharing some of the last moments from the set, Kim gave us a sneak peek to the lavish celebration lunch, that includes treat from Beignet box, and the table boasted gorgeous floral arrangements with some face cookies featuring every member face cookies.





“Officially sobbing,” Kim captioned in one of her last shots on her Stories which featured a glass of champagne. “Grateful for every single second.”

Back in September, Kim confirmed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will end in 2021. Kim wrote in a statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.





"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

"We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."