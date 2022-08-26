Kiccha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' to release on ZEE5 on this date

Kiccha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' is just another pan-India South film that has impressed the audience. Almost a month after its theatrical release, the film is set for a digital release. The film will release next month on September 2 on ZEE5.



The streaming platform made the big announcement on their Twitter handle of Zee5 Kannada.

Anne Heche cremated and laid to rest at storied Los Angeles cemetery

“September 2nd Zee5! Stay tuned,” ZEE5 Kannada wrote along with the teaser.



Talking about the film's box office, the movie was released in theatres on July 28 and recieved positive response from the audience.



The film opened up with good box office numbers and in just two days, the film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, as per box office Karnataka. And as of now, the film reportedly stands at Rs 210 crore mark worldwide.



In the thriller, Kiccha plays the role of a cop, who unravels the mystery of serial killings.



The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari & Neetha Ashok among others. The action thriller was written and directed by Anup Bhandari.

