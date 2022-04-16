KGF 2 is shattering all the box office records, becomes IMDb's highest rated Indian film

'KGF' chapter 2 is the new king of the box office.



Yash's most awaited movie had a thunderous start and is now surpassing all the previous records day by day. The movie crossed the 100 crore mark on the first day of its release and now it's just inching to the top.

Did makers tease 'KGF 3' in the post-credit scenes of 'KGF Chapter 2'?



From south to north, the movie is raking in big numbers. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has earned over 100 cr in the Hindi belt in just two days.

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is a TSUNAMI... Hits the ball out of the stadium on Day 2... Trending better than ALL event films, including #Baahubali2 and #Dangal... Eyes ₹ 185 cr [+/-] in its *extended 4-day weekend*... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr. Total: ₹ 100.74 cr. #India biz. OUTSTANDING. pic.twitter.com/nZZnYxe8vH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2022 ×

''#KGF2 [#Hindi] is a TSUNAMI... Hits the ball out of the stadium on Day 2... Trending better than ALL event films, including #Baahubali2 and #Dangal... Eyes ₹ 185 cr [+/-] in its *extended 4-day weekend*... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr. Total: ₹ 100.74 cr. #India biz. OUTSTANDING,'' the tweet reads.



Meanwhile, the movie has also entered the Rs 300 cr club worldwide in just two days.



Apart from the box office, the movie which is ruling millions of hearts has also become the highest top-rated movie on the IMDb list.

The movie has crossed other movies in the list including 'RRR', 'Ambe Sivam' and 'Jai Bhim' with 8.5 ratings.