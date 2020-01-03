Kevin Feige: Marvel to introduce its first transgender superhero very soon

Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to introduce its first transgender superhero according to a news report.



The president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige while giving a talk at the New York Film Academy was asked whether Marvel's films would have more LGBTQ representation, to which he replied 'Absolutely yes', a cited news agency.



Kevin further said that the transgender character would appear in a Marvel film "very soon, in a movie we're shooting right now ". Feige reportedly did not provide any additional details.



The news comes months after Marvel released Avengers: Endgame which features its first openly gay character, played by Joe Russo.