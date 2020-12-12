Kelly Clarkson claims ex- husband Brandon Blackstock and his company defrauded her

Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock is getting messier. Recently, Kelly dropped a bombshell by accusing her ex-husband and his manager dad defrauded her for over a decade.



The singer filed a fraud lawsuit against him, the complaint says that his husband Blackstock, who also served as her personal manager, and his company has defrauded her out of a large sum of cash by charging her excessive fees, as per the reports.



Clarkson, who made millions of dollars from her widely successful career is reportedly looking to get the money back from Blackstock's company.

She claimed that Blackstock, and his father Narvel Blackstock, who runs Starstruck, never obtained the proper licensure to operate as a talent agent, according to Us Weekly.



The recently discovered documents were filed in October - one month after her ex-father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock, and his Starstruck Management claimed that she owed them $1.4million.



Brandon’s lawyer Bryan J. Freedman said in a statement that: ''The labour petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times. While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record. It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.''



Kelly had been managed by the company for 13 years- beginning in 2007. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June. The couple is parents to Riber, 6, and Remy, 4.