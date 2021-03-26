Kelly Clarkson 'cannot imagine' getting remarried after divorce

American singer Kelly Clarkson says that she has no plans to remarry.



The 38-year-old had actress Gwyneth Paltrow as a guest on her talk show, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and asked her about her decision to remarry after her divorce from Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin. Paltrow married TV producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018.



She asked, “You’ve been married for two years. Coming from someone who’s literally amidst a divorce, I can’t even imagine doing it again. So that’s amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability – that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?” ,

“Probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and probably allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce and then being able to really kind of do that work on myself and then open myself up again,” Paltrow answered, reports eonline.com.



Clarkson filed for divorce last year from husband Brandon Blackstock, after almost seven years of marriage