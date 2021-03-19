Katharine McPhee annoyed David Foster after she revealed their baby’s name

Katharine McPhee reveals that her husband David Foster was a bit annoyed after she revealed her newborn name. Katharine and her husband David have welcomed their first baby together last month.



The 36-year-old singer revealed their son’s name Rennie David Foster during an interview on The Today Show, even though David wanted to keep the name private.



Recently, the actress appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show and spilt some beans about their home incident. "My husband was kind of annoyed. I said, 'What was I supposed to say? Nothing like I'm sorry, we're not sharing the name,'" McPhee recalled.

"'Cause we don't want to be like that pretentious over the name, but it's the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, that you can kind of keep."



"But Hoda just asked me on the Today show... and I didn't want to be like, 'Sorry, we're not sharing it'... You can't say no to Hoda. My husband's friends with her too," she added. "... He's just like, 'It's the only thing we have to keep private.' And I'm like, 'I'm sorry. She asked me the question.''



By talking about the name, she said, ''We love the name. We’re so in love with him,”. “It’s really, it’s so original. And it came to us like honestly, two hours before he was born. So it’s really great, it was a, it’s a family name, but one of his family members didn’t tell us about til hours before he was born. And we, I kind of like it sort of took my breath away. I was waiting for something like that. And I just didn’t think it would happen''. Katherine said.

Foster, 71, is already father to five daughters 34-year-old Jordan, 38-year-old Erin, 40-year-old Sara, 47-year-old Amy and 50-year-old Allison from previous relationships.

McPhee and the legendary record producer got married in June 2019. It’s the second marriage for McPhee and the fifth for Foster. The 'Smash' star was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, while Foster was previously married to B.J. Cook, Yolanda Hadid, Linda Thompson and Rebecca Dyer.