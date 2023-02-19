Kartik Aaryan reacts to his and Sara Ali Khan's viral pic from Udaipur
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were clicked together during their recent visit to Udaipur, Rajasthan.
A few days back, fans of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan got excited when photos of the two together surfaced online. Fans speculated if the two were back together although there has been no confirmation from either of the actors. In the viral images, the two were seen talking and smiling at each other. There were also speculations on whether the two actors were working on a new film together. Now Kartik Aaryan has reacted to the viral images.
Kartik Aaryan has broken his silence in his recent picture with Sara Ali Khan. The two were reportedly clicked in Udaipur. Interestingly, the two actors had posted pics of themselves from their Udaipur visit on Instagram just hours after being clicked together. However, they did not tag each other.
Now, while speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik said, "We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos)."
Sara and Kartik worked together in Love Aaj Kal helmed by Imtiaz Ali in 2020. They were rumoured to be dating while they working on the film but later broke up. They never confirmed their relationship or their break up.
Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan refuel romance rumors as they get spotted together, sparking hopes in their fans' hearts.#kartikaaryan #saraalikhan #Spotted #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/aWTt9n4w5p— Circle Of Bollywood (@CircleBollywood) February 9, 2023
Fans saw Kartik last in Shehzada, helmed by Rohit Dhawan. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on February 17. Apart from this, he also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film and a romantic musical Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Read review of Shehzada here
When he was asked if they are doing a film together again, Kartik hesitated for a bit before saying, "As of now aesa kuch announcement nahi hai. Aur as of now toh abhi pata nahi mujhe (As of now there is no such announcement. And as of now I don't know anything)."
In the photo of Kartik and Sara that emerged online, he was seen in a checked shirt while Sara opted for a white crop top and black tights.
Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. Fans will see her in Karan Johar's next, Ae Watan Mere Watan. Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's next film, an anthology, Metro In Dino which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.