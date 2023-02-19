Kartik Aaryan reacts to his and Sara Ali Khan's viral pic from Udaipur

A few days back, fans of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan got excited when photos of the two together surfaced online. Fans speculated if the two were back together although there has been no confirmation from either of the actors. In the viral images, the two were seen talking and smiling at each other. There were also speculations on whether the two actors were working on a new film together. Now Kartik Aaryan has reacted to the viral images.

Kartik Aaryan has broken his silence in his recent picture with Sara Ali Khan. The two were reportedly clicked in Udaipur. Interestingly, the two actors had posted pics of themselves from their Udaipur visit on Instagram just hours after being clicked together. However, they did not tag each other.



Now, while speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik said, "We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos)."



Sara and Kartik worked together in Love Aaj Kal helmed by Imtiaz Ali in 2020. They were rumoured to be dating while they working on the film but later broke up. They never confirmed their relationship or their break up.