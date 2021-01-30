Kanye West sued for $30 million in damages over Sunday Service Labor Practices

Kanye West was recently hit with class-action lawsuits stemming from Sunday Services.



West's seemingly imminent divorce from Kim Kardashian West isn't the only legal trouble the rapper and designer is facing. According to toThe Sun and the Daily Mail Kanye is facing class-action suits related to his Sunday Services and other performances.



The suits were reportedly filed in Los Angeles last year and revolve around hundreds of performers and production staff who detail long delays in payment, unexpected cuts in those payments, and mistreatment on the job. The first of the two lawsuits was filed on behalf of 500 performers who, according to the Daily Mail US, claim that they were forced to work for two days with no meals or breaks. Michael Pearson, one of the performers representing the group in the lawsuit, said that for their time, they were reportedly told they would be paid $500 no matter how much time they worked.



Performer Michael Pearson alleges he was not allowed to take food or bathroom breaks and, like other performers, was made to stand for his entire, all-day shift before walking home "when a shuttle wasn't provided." There's also a complaint from people involved in Kanye's staging of the 2019 opera "Nebuchadnezzar," over similar grievances including late payments and the denial of meal and bathroom breaks as well as overtime, according to The Sun's sources.



He also recounts how they were forced to sit on the floor because there was not enough seating provided, as well as walk back from the venue because they were not made aware that their transportation to the location was one-way. Pearson, et al. are suing for lost wages, overtime compensation, meal and rest breaks, damages, and the cost of the legal action.



The Daily Mail reports another lawsuit related to Kanye's Sunday Services was filed by the tech company MyChannel Inc. In that suit, workers have alleged they were never paid for six months of work. According to the Daily Mail, Kanye could end up paying some $30 million in damages as the lawsuit progress.

