Kanye West says he will love Kim Kardashian for life: We’re only divorced on paper

Divorce doesn't mean that Kanye West will stop loving Kim Kardashian.



Amid all the backlash that West has been receiving over his anti-Semitic comments, the rapper recently gave an exclusive interview to Piers Morgan, where he also talked about his ex-wife Kim and the ongoing divorce that is about to be finalised.



While most of the questions were on his controversial statement against the Jewish community, he also addressed his divorce.

Trevor Noah says he never had 'beef’ with Kanye West: I was concerned about him



Piers asked Kanye about his divorce from Kardashian and if he's feeling sad that they are no longer together. Replying to that, the 'Donda' singer said, "I may be divorced on paper, but I'm not divorced from the idea of being the protector.''



Further reframing that Kim is no longer West and so does he, and in the future, if they come back together, they will again be Kimye. "Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye? " He said.



Kanye said further: "I will love her for life, and oddly enough, I will protect her."



Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, and now, after more than a year, West has agreed to finally settle his divorce with Kardashian.



As per The Blast, Kanye's lawyer has filed a "declaration of disclosure" and the couple have reached an agreement on how they will divide their sprawling multi-million dollar property and finances.



Kim and Kanye are parents of four children; North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.