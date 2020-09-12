Kanye West call out Adidas and GAP for not giving him a board seat, 'BlackBoard seat matters'

Kanye West always lets the world know his problems. The Billionaire mogul in his latest tweet called out Gap and Adidas for not giving him a board seat.



West took to Twitter handle, Kanye wrote, ''I don't have a board seat at GAP and I don't have a board seat at Adidas...BlackBoard seat matters''.

West has a Yeezy fashion line with Adidas and recently signed a 10-year deal with Gap. This isn't the first time when Kanye called out the multimillion-dollar companies.



Earlier, during his presidential rally, he threatened to 'walk away' from both companies unless he was given a board seat. ''In risk or no risk of losing whatever deal possible, I am not on the board at Adidas. I am not on the board at Gap,'' West said in July. ''And that has to change today, or I walk away.''



Both the companies haven't responded to West tweet yet. After George Floyd's death, companies are facing backlash for having diversity problems. Black directors accounted for only about 10 percent of new board seats in 2019.



According to Forbes, the rapper is one of the highest-paid celebrities of 2019-20, he officially became a billionaire this past April, largely due in part to his successful fashion and sneaker line.