Kanye West announces the release date of album 'Donda' in unique way

Kanye West's new album has got a release date. West announced on Tuesday that his new album 'Donda' will drop this Friday.



The announcement was featured in a Beats by Dre ad — scored and edited by West — starring sports star Sha’Carri Richardson. The ad featured Richardson lining up to run a 100m sprint, while a preview of album track 'No Child Left Behind' played in the background.



The commercial aired during Game 6 of the NBA finals. 'Donda' will be West's first porject since his last album 'Jesus is King', which came out in 2019.

Watch the commercial here:

.@itskerrii doesn't need you to let her do anything.



Scored and edited by @kanyewest

Featured track is “No Child Left Behind”

DONDA is officially out in 48 hours! ⏲ pic.twitter.com/9eZN6XJM41 — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) July 21, 2021 ×

The commercial also revealed that an album listening event set to take place this Thursday in Atlanta. The event will be live streamed globally via Apple Music.

