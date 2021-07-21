Kanye West announces the release date of album 'Donda' in unique way

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jul 21, 2021, 05:46 PM(IST)

Kanye West Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Kanye West announced on Tuesday that his new album 'Donda' will drop this Friday.

Kanye West's new album has got a release date. West announced on Tuesday that his new album 'Donda' will drop this Friday. 

The announcement was featured in a Beats by Dre ad — scored and edited by West — starring sports star Sha’Carri Richardson. The ad featured Richardson lining up to run a 100m sprint, while a preview of album track 'No Child Left Behind' played in the background.

The commercial aired during Game 6 of the NBA finals.  'Donda' will be West's first porject since his last album 'Jesus is King', which came out in 2019.

Watch the commercial here:

×

The commercial also revealed that an album listening event set to take place this Thursday in Atlanta. The event will be live streamed globally via Apple Music.

Also see: Kanye West, Irina Shayk spotted together for first time since France vacation

Topics

Read in App