‘Kantara' becomes 1st Kannada movie to cross $ 1 Million in North America

Not just India, ‘Kantara' is on a non-stop flight of success across the globe with its winning spree across the globe as it creates history.



While the film was recently positioned as No.1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films, which was released by IMDb, the film has now registered phenomenal growth at the box office windows of North America and Australia!



With the entire nation talking about it, Kantara has truly become a film whose rising success has no boundaries. As the film is on a successful run with brilliant business in India for both versions (Kannada and Hindi), it recently went on to spread its charm on the international front! It became the first ever Kannada movie to be screened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and now, adding yet another feather to its rising success, 'Kantara's Kannada version has collected a huge amount of 1 million dollars in North America and 200 K AUD in Australia's Box Office.



Having registered such huge collections on the global front, Kantara has become the first Kannada movie to cross these humongous benchmarks!

'Kantara' is a film intended for pure mass entertainment and made with passion. The sandalwood industry has peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. The movie is a perfect culmination of craft, culture, and technical brilliance on display. It is a rare piece of Southern India that few people have seen or heard about. It is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation that it receives from everywhere.