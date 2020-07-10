Kannada actor Susheel Gowda dies by suicide

Kannada actor Photograph:( Twitter )
Kannada actor Susheel Gowda allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mandya district, police sources said on Wednesday.
The exact reason for the 30-year-old's alleged suicide is still not known, and police are investigating, according to the sources.
Also a fitness trainer, he had acted in a television serial and in an upcoming movie Salaga, which has Duniya Vijay in the leading role.
Expressing grief in a social media post, Duniya Vijay said, "Looking at him I had thought he would become hero one day..." Mourning Susheel Gowda, Duniya Vijay shared a message of condolence for the late actor's family members.
Another Kannada actor Dhananjay in a tweet said, "Susheel, don't know what you were going through, but you had a future. You should have waited for good days.#RIP."