Kangana Ranaut to direct film on Emergency in India

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will now be donning the directorial hat again. Her upcoming project is titled ‘Emergency’ and is based on former Indian PM Indira Gandhi’s life.

The film’s script will be penned by Ritesh Shah who has films like ‘Pink’, ‘Kahaani’, ‘D-Day’ in his kitty.

Kangana made the announcement on social platform Koo, equivalent of Twitter in India. She wrote, “No one can direct it better than me”.

Talking about Emergency, Kangana wrote, “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has ‘Thalaivi’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’.