Kangana Ranaut sues Indian film magazine; publication revokes her nomination in response

There is a war brewing between Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut and India's prominent film magazine Filmfare. On Sunday, Kangana announced she will sue the leading magazine for nominating and inviting her to their upcoming film awards show. In response, the magazine has decided to revoke her nomination for Best Actress category.

Kangana had fetched a nomination for Best Actress award at Filmfare Awards 2022 for her performance in Jayalalitha biopic 'Thalaivii'.



Kangana on Sunday took to social media to declare that she had decided to sue Filmfare for their 'corrupt practices. "I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me an award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in any way, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks.”



In response, Filmfare issued a long statement clarifying that the publication had extended an invitation to her as was the practice for those who are nominated for awards everywhere.



"As is customary during the awards, Filmfare’s Executive Editor informed Ms Ranaut about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category and asked for her address to send across the invitation.”



It also claimed that it had asked Kangana for her postal address in order to send the invite and even shared excerpts of the invitation that was extended to the actress. "Hello Kangana, heartiest congratulations on your nomination for the Filmfare Awards. It’ll be a pleasure to have you there, do confirm your presence at the awards ceremony on August 30 at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai. It’ll help us plot your seats. P.S. Please send us your residential address so that we can send you the invite. Regards.’ “At no time was there any insinuation of an award being given to her or any request for performance at the event made,” the statement clarified.



The publication also mentioned that it had decided to revoke Kangana's nomination for this year's awards. "Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill," the statement further added.



Later, Kangana in response to the statement wrote, " @filmfare has finally withdrew my bets actress nominations, thanks to everyone who supported me in this fight against corrupt system but this doesn't stop me from taking legal action against them…my endeavour is to put an end to these unethical practices and stop such malicious award shows…see you in court @filmfare.”



Filmfare awards are one of the most prestigious and oldest film awards in India. Kangana herself has won Filmfare four times before this. This year, the awards are takling place in Mumbai on August 30.