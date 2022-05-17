 K-Pop stage-breakers Seventeen announce world tour 'Be the Sun'

Seventeen will bring back their powerhouse performances to the concert stage this June with ‘Seventeen World Tour (Be the Sun). The K-pop stage-breakers announced their world tour ‘Be the Sun’ today on their official social media channels recently.



While revealing North American tour dates, the announcement hinted at more shows to be added to the list, including cities in Asia and a Japan Dome Tour from November to December.

Seventeen will kick off the tour on June 25 with two consecutive dates in Seoul, to be followed by shows in 12 North American cities: Vancouver on August 10, Seattle on 12, Oakland on 14, Los Angeles on 17, Houston on 20, Fort Worth on 23, Chicago on 25, Washington, DC on 28, Atlanta on 30, Belmont Park on September 1, Toronto on 3 and Newark on 6.

‘Be the Sun’ will be the K-pop supergroup’s first world tour in 2 years and 4 months, after ‘Seventeen World Tour <Ode To You>’ prematurely came to an end in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The 13-piece act signaled the return of their highly-anticipated live shows earlier this month, with a fan meet in Japan that amassed 60,000 fans.

Also Read: 'Black Mirror' new season is reportedly in works at Netflix

Seventeen will release their 4th studio album Face the Sun on May 27 (9:30 AM IST). The 9-track album with the lead single 'HOT' has already racked up over 1.74 million pre-order sales in its first week, reaching an all-time high for the band.