K-pop culture fest KCON LA ends with blend of virtual & offline worlds

The Korean pop-culture fest KCON Los Angeles has wrapped up the in-person edition with a second multi-act concert that largely filled the city`s Crypto.com arena.



The mania for Korean culture seemed to be untouched by the Covid-19 hiatus, during which time the genre`s digital natives gathered virtually and KCON morphed into KCON:TACT.



The convention, held in person for the first time since 2019, was marked by the seamless flow between fandom`s online and offline iterations, reports `Variety`.



The organisers on Monday confirmed that the three-day event at the Los Angeles Convention Centre attracted more than 90,000 real world visitors, plus a further 7.17 million worldwide via video streaming.



"The Asian American community existed 12 years ago (when KCON started.) They were at home. Now they are everywhere. They didn`t have a community," said Kevin Woo, a San Francisco-native singer and actor who was trained and achieved success within the Korean talent system. He is next heading to Broadway with `K-Pop: The Musical` in mid-October.



According to `Variety`, many convention floor attractions featured video technology that allowed fans to pose virtually with stars or to insert themselves into scenes from Korean TV dramas -- modern-day equivalents of the distorting mirrors and your face-goes-here cardboard cut-outs from fun fairs and circuses of old.

Also read: Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving out of London with their children for this reason



`Variety` further states that the college-age fans appeared to stretch across the US`s racial divides and to joyously embrace multiple aspects of South Korean soft power. These included booths operated by food and cosmetics companies.



A two-day Marketing Summit also gave KCON Los Angeles a more high-minded academic and commercial angle. The sidebar included insightful presentations from US university professors and how-to lectures from platforms such as TikTok intended to help U.S. businesses harness the K-wave for themselves.