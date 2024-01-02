JR NTR returns to India from earthquake-hit Japan: Deeply shocked 

RRR star Jr NTR returned to India on Tuesday from quake-hit Japan and wished for the country's swift recovery. A series of powerful earthquakes hit the island country on Monday.

The quakes struck the western region of Japan, leaving at least eight people dead and damaging buildings, vehicles and boats, with officials warning people in some areas on Tuesday to stay away from their homes because of a risk of more strong quakes. Jr NTR, who spent the last week in Japan, in a post on X said he was "deeply shocked" by the earthquakes in the country.

"Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan," the actor wrote.

Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected.

Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan 🇯🇵 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 1, 2024 ×

JR NTR attained international acclaim after he featured in the Telugu blockbuster RRR co-starring Ram Charan. The film had emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film upon its release in Japan in 2022. The SS Rajamouli directorial had raised over 410 million yen (Rs 240 million approximately) at the Japanese box office.



On Monday, the quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, also started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan's main island, Honshu, causing the country to drop its highest-level tsunami alert after issuing one following a series of major earthquakes.