John Travolta shares glimpses of 70th birthday celebration in Brazil

Hollywood legend John Travolta recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of his 70th birthday celebration in Brazil. The actor, known for iconic roles in films like Saturday Night Fever and Grease, treated fans to a video montage capturing the highlights of his trip.

In the video, Travolta's journey to Brazil is documented, starting with his arrival in the country and showcasing breathtaking views from the plane. The footage also features solo shots of Travolta admiring the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro at night, along with scenes of the picturesque Brazilian coast with its blue ocean and white sandy beaches.

Accompanying the video was Sergio Mendes' song "The Look Of Love (feat. Fergie)".

Travolta's birthday celebration on February 18 was a family affair, as seen in his Instagram Stories, where he shares a sweet moment with his dog Peanut.

Among the heartfelt tributes for Travolta's birthday was one from his daughter Ella, who posted a throwback image of her father with a touching message expressing her love and admiration for him.

"Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world. I love you to the moon and back," Ella wrote in the caption of the Instagram post."

In response to the birthday post, the actor wrote in the comments, "And I always will be Ella my baby girl."